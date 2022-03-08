Woman accused of fighting with a school resource officer at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy

Lewis is accused of resisting Deputy K.J. Brown by pushing away from Brown and refusing to obey his commands to stop her actions, according to an arrest warrant.

Lewis is accused of assaulting Brown by pushing and shoving Brown and pulling at and pulling off his mask, the warrant said. At the time, Brown told Lewis to leave the school.

Lewis also is accused of encouraging a 12-year-old girl to fight other students at the school, the warrant said.

Lewis posted a $7,500 bond, and she was released from custody, a court record shows. Lewis scheduled to appear May 25 in Forsyth District Court.

“We as a community and as adults must be a light and an example to our children,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. “Our future truly needs us more than ever.”

Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the sheriff’s office.

