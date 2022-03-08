Woman accused of fighting with a school resource officer at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy

A Winston-Salem woman is facing charges after she was accused of assaulting a school resource officer at Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, authorities said Tuesday.
The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. when a parent arrived at the school, which is at 410 Haverhill St., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
The parent then became involved in an altercation with a school resource officer, who is a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident was seen by school staff members and students, the sheriff’s office said. No school personnel or students were involved, and “all remained safe,” the sheriff’s office said.
The parent then left the school in a white Nissan Maxima, the sheriff’s office said. A nearby deputy saw that vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver eventually pulled onto Woodleigh Street in Winston-Salem, and was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Keirra Chirona Lewis, 31, of Woodleigh Street is charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and speeding to elude, all misdemeanors, the sheriff’s office said.
Lewis is accused of resisting Deputy K.J. Brown by pushing away from Brown and refusing to obey his commands to stop her actions, according to an arrest warrant.
Lewis is accused of assaulting Brown by pushing and shoving Brown and pulling at and pulling off his mask, the warrant said. At the time, Brown told Lewis to leave the school.
Lewis also is accused of encouraging a 12-year-old girl to fight other students at the school, the warrant said.
Lewis posted a $7,500 bond, and she was released from custody, a court record shows. Lewis scheduled to appear May 25 in Forsyth District Court.
“We as a community and as adults must be a light and an example to our children,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. “Our future truly needs us more than ever.”
Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the sheriff’s office.
