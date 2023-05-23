A Winston-Salem woman was shot and injured Tuesday in the city's southwestern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 8:57 a.m. to a reported shooting at Follensbee Road at Bridgton Road, police said.

The victim, Kathy Wagner, 61, of Olivers Crossing Circle had driven to the Speedway convenience store at South Main Street and West Clemmonsville Road, police said.

Investigators determined that Kathy Wagner and a passenger, Paris Wagner, 30, of Orchard Creek Lane were stopped in their vehicle at the intersection of Follensbee and Bridgton roads, police said.

An unknown passenger vehicle then stopped behind them, and someone in that vehicle began shooting into the Wagners' vehicle, police said.

Kathy Wagner was struck once, and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said. Paris Wagner was not injured.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.