A Winston-Salem woman was killed in a drive-by shooting. The man officials say was driving the car has been convicted.

A Kernersville man was convicted of obstructing justice in a 2018 shooting that left a woman dead and a man wounded.

Forsyth County prosecutors said the shooting was over a $500 debt.

Armando Nicolas Pagan, 27, of Oakland Avenue in Kernersville pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of felony obstruction of justice. He had been facing a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Christopher Grooms was wounded by shattered glass from the vehicle he was in and Tenisha Jenel Mills died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The alleged shooter, Jashawn Arnez Summers, 30, was convicted in June after a jury trial of first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property while in operation and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder. Summers is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Pagan testified against Summers. Pagan was driving the vehicle from which Summers fired his gun, prosecutors allege.

Judge Patrick Nadolski of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Pagan to six to 17 months in prison. But Pagan had already served about 34 months in the Forsyth County Jail while awaiting trial so he was released on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22, 2018, in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Before the shooting, Summers and Grooms, who are half-brothers, had argued over $500 that Grooms was supposed to use toward Summers' bond for a pending assault charge, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office. Grooms, however, gave the money to the mother of Summers' children for their care.

According to search warrants and closing arguments, Grooms and Mills went to Hot Dog City restaurant on North Patterson Avenue to get something to eat and meet Grooms' sister, Vaneisha Summers, who had been a relationship with Jashawn Summers. When they arrived, Grooms said he saw Jashawn Summers. Grooms told police there had been a history of violence between Summers and Grooms' sister.

Grooms and Mills left the restaurant to avoid a confrontation with Jashawn Summers, prosecutors said. But Summers and several other people got into a white 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, which was later found to have been reported stolen from Modern Nissan on University Parkway. Grooms said the Pathfinder followed them. Grooms said Pagan was driving the Pathfinder.

Near the intersection of East 25th Street and Blum Park, Grooms told police that the Pathfinder pulled up to the left side of his car, on the wrong side of the road. Summers was in the rear passenger seat. Grooms told police that Summers and another man fired multiple shots into his vehicle. The Pathfinder drove away. Grooms drove to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said Hot Dog City surveillance video showed Summers, Pagan and another man going into the restaurant. According to search warrants, the men ordered food but abruptly left without getting anything. Two minutes later, Grooms called 911.

Dornfried said Pagan initially denied involvement. He testified, however, at trial that Summers was in the car with him when the shooting occurred and admitted that he fired a gun in the air.

Katisha Lashawn Springs has also been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday. But Springs' plea hearing was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled.