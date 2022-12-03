A Winton-Salem man is stabbed on Mock Street

A Winston-Salem man was stabbed Saturday inside an apartment on Mock Street, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded about 1:20 a.m. to the 500 block of Mock Street on a reported shooting, police said.
Officers found Lemonte Oujukuwu Ferguson, 50, of Mock Street with a stab wound as he was lying in the 500 block of Mock Street, police said.
Ferguson was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was in critical condition Saturday, police said.
Investigators determined that a shooting didn't happen, and that Ferguson was stabbed during a fight inside an apartment building, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.
Anyone with information about this incident can Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
