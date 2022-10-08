 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A woman and a juvenile were shot Saturday in Lexington

A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile boy were shot and wounded Saturday in Lexington, authorities said.

Lexington police responded at 2:15 p.m. to a location on Cotton Grove Road after they received a report of the woman with a gunshot injury, police said.

While investigating that incident, police received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators discovered both victims were injured in a shooting on Cotton Grove Road, police said.

The woman’s injuries are serious, but the boy’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Lexington police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

