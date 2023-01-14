A woman and a teenager are injured in a drive-by shootings in Winston-Salem

A woman and a male teenager were wounded Saturday in drive-by shootings in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:27 p.m. to simultaneous shooting calls in the 800 block of Rich Avenue and the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place, police said.

When officers arrived on Rich Avenue, they found a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in her back while she was standing on the sidewalk, police said.

Afterward, the suspect SUV traveled around the corner where its occupants shot a 18-year-old male teenager in his left upper leg while he was walking in the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place, police said.

Both victims were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found the suspect SUV shortly after the gunfire, but the vehicle was unoccupied, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.