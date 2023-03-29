A woman shot and wounded another woman in a fight Wednesday in the 600 block of Stoney Glen Circle, authorities said.

Police described the shooting as self-defense.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:43 p.m. to a reported shooting at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Queeci Chaurice Eames, 21, and learned that another woman, Brittany Diana Nichole Little, 29, of Stoney Glen Circle had been taken by a passenger vehicle to a local hospital, police said.

Officers then went to the hospital and spoke to Little who suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. Police didn't provide any information about Little's condition.

Investigators determined that several men and women were involved in a disturbance and a fight in a parking lot on Stoney Glen Circle, police said.

During the fight, Little armed herself with a large metal Pogo stick and charged at Eames, who armed herself with a handgun, police said.

Eames then fired one shot, striking Little in the chest in self-defense, police said.

Police consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, which confirmed that no charges would be filed in the case.

Investigators recovered one spent shell casing, a 9 mm handgun and the Pogo stick, police said.