A woman's body was found in a trash can in 2011. The Winston-Salem man convicted of killing her will spend nearly 20 years in prison

A Winston-Salem man will spend nearly 20 years in prison after he was convicted Wednesday morning of stabbing a woman to death and dumping her body in a trash can in 2011.
Cornelius Tucker Jr., 65, of Penner Street, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder in the death of Constance Edwina Hall, who was 47. On Nov. 21, 2011, Hall's body was found in a trash can, wrapped in cloth and chords from blinds, in the 900 block of Manly Street near Cook Elementary School. Ten days before Winston-Salem police discovered her body, Hall's family had reported her missing.
Tucker had been charged with first-degree murder. If he had been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have faced a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a minimum of 15 years, 9 months and a maximum of 19 years, 8 months in prison.
The last time Constance Hall's family saw her was in October 2011. Winston-Salem police detectives linked Tucker to Hall's death through phone records, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader said. In 2011, Tucker told detectives that he knew Constance Hall and that they had done drugs together and had been in a sexual relationship, Shrader said.
But Tucker denied that he was involved in her death.
In April 2015, Tucker's DNA was found to be a match for DNA found on a strip of cloth used to tie Hall's body. Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department, who had assumed the investigation from another detective who had retired, interviewed Tucker again and shortly after the interview, Tucker was arrested.
In November 2021, Tucker was scheduled to plead guilty to second-degree murder but when court started, Shrader and David Botchin, Tucker's attorney, asked to go into chambers with Judge Susan Bray. The attorneys and Bray emerged from chambers after about 20 minutes, and Botchin announced in court that Tucker had decided not to take the plea.
Bray directly asked Tucker whether he wanted to take the plea. Tucker said he didn't, and when asked why, he replied, "I didn't commit the crime."
Tucker also has a long and documented history of mental health issues and he was found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial in Hall's death in the past. He has been diagnosed with numerous mental illnesses, including schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, anti-social personality disorder and cocaine dependency. But after a hearing in August 2021, Bray concluded that Tucker was mentally competent.
Judge Hall conducted a brief hearing and asked questions of James Hilkey, a forensic psychologist. Hilkey told Hall that he talked to Tucker for about an hour on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning. Hilkey said Tucker was able to understand what he was charged with and go over the plea transcript.
Judge Hall concluded that Tucker was still competent to stand trial.
