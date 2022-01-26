A woman's body was found in a trash can in 2011. The Winston-Salem man convicted of killing her will spend nearly 20 years in prison

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Tucker denied that he was involved in her death.

In April 2015, Tucker's DNA was found to be a match for DNA found on a strip of cloth used to tie Hall's body. Lt. Greg Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department, who had assumed the investigation from another detective who had retired, interviewed Tucker again and shortly after the interview, Tucker was arrested.

In November 2021, Tucker was scheduled to plead guilty to second-degree murder but when court started, Shrader and David Botchin, Tucker's attorney, asked to go into chambers with Judge Susan Bray. The attorneys and Bray emerged from chambers after about 20 minutes, and Botchin announced in court that Tucker had decided not to take the plea.

Bray directly asked Tucker whether he wanted to take the plea. Tucker said he didn't, and when asked why, he replied, "I didn't commit the crime."