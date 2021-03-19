A Yadkin County man faces kidnapping and assault charge

A Yadkin County man was arrested Wednesday after the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office received a report of several assaults on March 11, authorities said Friday.
Allie "Lane" Renegar, 51, of Hamptonville is charged with second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators linked Renegar to the offenses, the sheriff's office said.
Renegar was being held in the Yadkin County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court April 21.
John Hinton
