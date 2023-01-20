A Yadkinville man is facing charges after being linked to robberies at a Clemmons bank

A Yadkinville man is facing charges after investigators linked him to two armed robberies at Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons, authorities said Friday.

Manuel Massas, 34, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Massas also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violations, the sheriff’s office said.

Massas was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $200,000, the sheriff’s office said. Massas was later transferred to the Foothills Correctional Institution.

At a future date, Massas will be taken to Forsyth Couty, where he will be served with the charges connected to the robberies, the sheriff’s office said.

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 3701 Clemmons Road in Clemmons was robbed Jan. 6 and June 13, 2022, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators determined that same man was responsible for both robberies.

Yadkinville police and other investigators recently executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of West Lee Avenue in Yadkinville, the sheriff’s office said.

About 10:30 a.m. on June 13, 2022, a masked robber walked into the bank, waved a black and silver gun and demanded money from bank tellers, the sheriff’s office said at that time.

No one was injured, and the robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide details of the Jan. 6 robbery at the bank.