Crowd in Winston-Salem calls for continuing fight for racial justice

Floyd, 46, a Black man died on May 25, 2020 after he was arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner store. During the arrest, Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 ½ minutes as Floyd went silent and limp.

Chauvin could be sentenced to prison for decades.

Mostly peaceful protests erupted in U.S. cities including Winston-Salem following Floyd’s death.

Jack Cullen of Winston-Salem said he attended Wednesday’s rally because he wanted to support Black residents and other minorities in the community. Last year, he said, he participated in several protests in Winston-Salem in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

City resident Stephanie Ingram said she took part in the rally because it’s part of a movement with momentum.

“I want to be part of the movement,” Ingram said. “We need more police officers to stand up and call out their rogue officers.”

LeToya Wharton of Winston-Salem said she was standing against injustice.

Wharton mentioned Tuesday’s fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black 16-year-old girl, in Columbus, Ohio.

“I have a young black child no older than Ma’Khia,” Wharton said.