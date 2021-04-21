Crowd in Winston-Salem calls for continuing fight for racial justice

About 30 people participated Wednesday in a rally in Winston-Salem to celebrate Tuesday’s guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
The guilty verdict “was a culmination of all these uprisings” regarding police officers killing unharmed Black people throughout the country, said Tony Ndege, a protest organizer for Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem. “It is a wonderful moment. It is a milestone, but we need systemic change.”
The demonstrators, who endured 56-degree weather and 20 mph winds, gathered for one hour and 45 minutes on the sidewalk along North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at its intersection with New Walkertown Road.
They held signs that had messages such as “Justice For George Floyd,” “End Racial Profiling,” “The People Won This Verdict,” “Black and Brown Lives Matter” and “The Whole System is Guilty.”
Many drivers who traveled by the demonstrators honked their horns as some drivers and their passengers waved at the protesters. The demonstrators chanted, “Black Lives Matter. No justice, no peace. No racist police.”
In Minneapolis, a jury of six whites and six Black or multiracial people deliberated for about 10 hours over two days before finding Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man, guilty Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd, 46, a Black man died on May 25, 2020 after he was arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner store. During the arrest, Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 ½ minutes as Floyd went silent and limp.
Chauvin could be sentenced to prison for decades.
Mostly peaceful protests erupted in U.S. cities including Winston-Salem following Floyd’s death.
Jack Cullen of Winston-Salem said he attended Wednesday’s rally because he wanted to support Black residents and other minorities in the community. Last year, he said, he participated in several protests in Winston-Salem in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
City resident Stephanie Ingram said she took part in the rally because it’s part of a movement with momentum.
“I want to be part of the movement,” Ingram said. “We need more police officers to stand up and call out their rogue officers.”
LeToya Wharton of Winston-Salem said she was standing against injustice.
Wharton mentioned Tuesday’s fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black 16-year-old girl, in Columbus, Ohio.
“I have a young black child no older than Ma’Khia,” Wharton said.
Before she was shot, Bryant was seen on video charging at two people with a knife. The shooting, which caused outrage by some over law enforcement’s continued use of lethal force, happened just minutes before Chauvin’s verdict was announced in a Minneapolis courtroom.
Olivia Moore, 17, a junior at Reagan High School, said that Bryant’s death is unjustified and that police officers pose a danger to every Black teenager in United States.
“The cops are not executors,” said Moore, the founder of the organization, Winston 4 Peace. “I’m tired of if.”
Later in the rally, Wharton mentioned the death of Andrew Brown, a 42-year-old black man who was shot and killed earlier on Wednesday in Elizabeth City by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy.
Prior to the shooting, deputies were executing serving a search warrant on a street where Brown lived when Brown got into a vehicle and attempted to drive from the scene, according to news reports. A deputy then fired at Brown who died at the scene.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.
“We got the verdict for George Floyd, but we still got bodies in the street,” Wharton said.
Erianna Boone of Winston-Salem led the demonstrators in a chant, saying “Officers, what are your charges? Why am I your target?... Why do you hate us?”
Boone also asked whom should people call when police are killing them.
“It could be your son,” Boone said. “It could be your daughter.”
