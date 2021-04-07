Accused fugitive from Georgia is charged with drug offenses in Surry County. Woman who was driving car was also arrested.

Authorities arrested two people on drug charges and other offenses following a traffic stop in Surry County.

Surry County sheriff's deputies and Mount Airy police were conducting surveillance in the White Plains community when they conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Old Highway 601 and Perry Taylor Road, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office had received complaints about illegal drug sales in White Plains.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When investigators searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then learned that a passenger in the vehicle, Maurice T. McCallum, 37, of Green Sea, S.C., was wanted as a fugitive in Georgia, the sheriff's office said.

McCallum is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said. McCallum also was charged with being a wanted fugitive.

McCallum was released from the Surry County Jail after he posted a $215,000 bond, the sheriff's office said. McCallum is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.