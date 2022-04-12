Accused of bringing drugs into jail, former Davie detention officer facing drug charges

A former Davie County detention officer is facing charges after he was accused of bringing illegal drugs into the Davie County Jail in Mocksville, authorities said Tuesday.

Franklin Bledsoe, 25, of Daniel Boone Trail in Mocksville, is charged with conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, both felonies, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

Bledsoe has been released from custody after a Davie County magistrate set a $25,000 unsecured bond for him, the sheriff's office said.

In early March, the sheriff's office received information that a detention officer was possibly helping jail inmates by bringing contraband into the jail, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then linked Bledsoe with assisting an inmate in bringing controlled substances into the jail, the sheriff's office said.

Bledsoe is accused passing information from inmates to a source regarding what specific drugs were wanted by a specific inmate, the sheriff's office said. The source then delivered the illegal drugs close to the jail.

Bledsoe is accused of recovering the drugs and delivering them to the inmate inside the jail, the sheriff's office said. Bledsoe was being paid by the source and the inmate for his actions, the sheriff's office said.

Bledsoe was arrested Monday and charged with the drug offenses, the sheriff's office said. Bledsoe has been fired as a detention officer, a job he started in October 2021, the sheriff's office said.

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman issued a statement about the case.

"We will prosecute all persons involved in illegal drugs if the evidence is available, and investigation provides sufficient probable cause for charges to be filed in the case," Hartman said. "Regardless of who you are or where you work, I will not tolerate any staff who violate their duties to the citizens of Davie County, their sworn oath of office or their solemn duties to fellow officers."

Two other people also face charges as part of the investigation.

Tony Deese, 27, a jail inmate, is charged with conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid, the sheriff's office said.

Deese had been held in the jail for felony failure to appear in Davie and Iredell district courts for assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted breaking and entering, the sheriff's office said.

Deese was being held Tuesday in the jail with his bond set at $581,000, the sheriff's office said.

Jalyn Chatmon, 20, of Woodleaf, is wanted on a charge of felony conspiring to deliver a controlled substance in connection with this case, the sheriff's office said.

