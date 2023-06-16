A Kernersville man is facing a murder charge and another offense after he was accused of killing his mother on Monday, authorities said Friday.

Donald Ryan Fink, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, Kernersville police said.

Fink is accused of shooting to death his mother, Debra Susan Fink, 65, police said. Debra Fink died of her injuries.

Fink was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

About 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 500 block of Club Road after they received a report of a shooting, police said.

Officers found Debra Fink who was suffering from a gunshot wound at that location.

At the time, police described the shooting as an isolated incident, and it wasn't a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.