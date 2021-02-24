After 2 men were shot in December, 1 is charged with assault and attempted robbery

A Winston-Salem man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in December, authorities said Wednesday.

Tommy Joe Shore, 26, of North Patterson Avenue is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, Winston-Salem police said.

Shore was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Shore and Ahmed Abul Malik, 44, of North Patterson Avenue were both shot and wounded during an argument on Dec. 17 in the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue, police said at the time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found Malik with a gunshot wound to his torso, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating Malik's shooting, Shore arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

Shore was also treated at the hospital for his injuries.