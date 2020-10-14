After death of 1-year-old, mother's boyfriend faces indictment

On Jan. 31, 2018, when she came for a 9-month evaluation, doctors found an uncleaned open wound on her left big toe. Doctors did not know what caused the wound. Doctors were concerned about neglect and Forsyth County Child Protective Services was called. A skeletal study was done on Carolina that found nothing unusual.

Carolina returned for a follow-up evaluation on March 22, 2018, and the "pediatrician had concerns for the decedent's safety and called CPS to voice her concerns," according to the autopsy report. Carolina came back to the emergency room on Aug. 18, 2018 "for evaluation of possible sexual abuse after being in the car of someone who lived with a sex offender." The autopsy report does not say whether any sexual abuse was confirmed.

The report also said that Carolina fell down two to three carpeted steps while she was in Perkins' care. The Forsyth County Department of Social Services was alerted after "seeing bruising and recommended that the decedent get evaluated."

Carolina was taken to a clinic on Aug. 18, 2018 about "facial bruising" that was a concern because there was a possible hand print. The autopsy report said it was recommended that Carolina stay with her mother until DSS finished the evaluation. The report doesn't say whether DSS put any restrictions on Perkins caring for Carolina.