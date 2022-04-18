 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After gas was poured on church door, sidewalk, Boone man faces charges

Police in Boone say one man is charged in a bizarre Saturday morning incident at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Thomas Jon Peluso

Investigators said that, shortly after 8 a.m., a man poured gasoline on a doorway and sidewalk leading into the rear of the church.

Police released photos of a suspect Saturday and said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Thomas Jon Peluso, 44, of Old Highway 421 in Boone.

Peluso faces a felony charge of aiding in the burning of a religious building, although a spokesman for Boone police said no fire was set at the church.

Peluso was jailed on a $50,000 bond at the Watauga County jail.

