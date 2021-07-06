After guilty plea in stabbing death, Winston-Salem man will serve at least 15 years

The argument continued in a nearby parking lot between Grace and the two women, Lester said. During the argument, the two women screamed for help.

At this point, KeOnna Roberson intervened and tried to prevent Grace from attacking the two women, Lester said. Grace stabbed Roberson who was unarmed, Lester said.

Afterward, Grace called 911 and waited nearby along Peters Creek Parkway, Lester said.

Officers found Grace with his clothes covered in blood and a knife in his hand, Lester said. Grace admitted to the officers that he stabbed Roberson.

An autopsy showed that Roberson suffered a stab wound to her upper abdomen that perforated her diaphragm, pericardium and her heart, causing her death, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said in a statement about the case.

Donna Roberson, KeOnna's mother, read Gottlieb victim-impact statements from herself and KeOnna's cousin, Courtney Roberson.

Donna Roberson said she was addicted to drugs while she lived in Chicago, and she moved to Kernersville in 1991 when she was pregnant with KeOnna. Donna Roberson said she overcame her addiction before she gave birth to a premature KeOnna on Dec. 11, 1991.