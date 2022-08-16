After lawsuit, police in Winston-Salem will get training on service animal laws

As part of the settlement in a federal lawsuit against the city, Winston-Salem has adopted a policy requiring police officers to be trained on laws that protect the rights of people who use service animals.

The lawsuit alleged that two Winston-Salem police officers discriminated against a blind man, forcing him and his service dog to leave a store in Hanes Mall in 2020.

Disability Rights North Carolina filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Sept. 15, 2021 on behalf of Wilmer Oliva, who lives in Winston-Salem. Attorneys for the city denied the allegations in court papers. The lawsuit alleged that the police officers violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, which specifically allows service dogs in public places.

But according to court documents, the lawsuit was settled this month.

"We applaud the City of Winston-Salem's leadership for taking this systemic approach to protect the rights of disabled people who use service animals," Virginia Knowlton Marcus, chief executive officer of Disability Rights North Carolina, said in a statement.

"We are thankful for strong advocates, such as Mr. Oliva, who are willing to stand up for their rights. Such courageous advocates improve the lives of other people with disabilities who rely on service animals to participate in their communities."

Disability Rights North Carolina said the new policy will provide necessary guidance to Winston-Salem police officers who encounter service dogs while on duty. The policy will help police officers identify service animals, and officers will be trained on what the requirements are for using a service animal. They will also learn the legal protections that exist for people who use service animals.

The new policy may be the first of its kind in North Carolina, Winston-Salem and the Disability Rights agency said in a news release.

The amount of money the city paid to settle the lawsuit was not immediately available Tuesday. Settlements made with taxpayer money are public record. The Winston-Salem Journal has made a public-records request to see the settlement documents.

City Attorney Angela Carmon said in a statement that the city has long-standing policies that prohibit discrimination and that recognize "the requirements placed upon the city and its employees under the Americans with Disabilities Act and related state laws."

"While we disagree that the officers in this case violated any law or policy, the city is always open to considering additional policies and specific training which may be helpful," Carmon said.

The two police officers have not been identified, and it is not clear whether the officers still work for the police department or whether there was any finding that they violated police department policy.

According to the lawsuit, Oliva is legally blind and, in 2020, worked for IFB Solutions in Winston-Salem. Forte, his service dog, was professionally trained by The Seeing Eye of Morristown, New Jersey, a philanthropic organization that breeds and trains guide dogs for blind people, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Oliva initially entered Jimmy Jazz, a clothing store in Hanes Mall, in October 2020, about a month before the incident when police were called. Forte was with him. The store manager told Oliva to leave the store because of Forte, the lawsuit said. Oliva left and contacted the Consumer Protection Division of the N.C. Department of Justice.

Oliva told the agency that the store had discriminated against him due to his disability. After Oliva filed his complaint, a Jimmy Jazz official told Oliva that he and Forte could return to the store. The official said signs would be posted welcoming service dogs, the lawsuit said.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Oliva and Forte went back to the store, but the manager told Oliva he needed to leave because Forte wasn't wearing a vest indicating that she is a service animal, the lawsuit said.

Forte was wearing a guide dog harness and handle with "The Seeing Eye" on it, the lawsuit said. Oliva told the store manager that Forte was his guide dog, and the laws regarding service animals don't require the animals to wear vests, according to the lawsuit.

The store manager told Oliva to leave or she would call the police, the lawsuit said. Oliva again asserted his right to have his service animal with him. The store's staff called Hanes Mall security and Winston-Salem police. Two Hanes Mall security employees arrived, and Oliva told them he had a right to be in public with his service dog.

Oliva also provided the security employees with information about service animals, and the security employees agreed that Forte was allowed in the store. Then, according to the lawsuit, two police officers arrived. After checking with the store manager, the officers ordered Oliva to leave. One of the officers gave Oliva an ultimatum: "You have two options ... to leave the store — you can leave here on your own or you can leave here in handcuffs and you can go to jail for trespassing," the lawsuit said.

Oliva complied, and the officers told Oliva that if he came back to the store, he could be charged with trespassing, the lawsuit said.

Chris Hodgson, an attorney who represented Oliva, said other cities should follow Winston-Salem's example and adopt similar service animal policies.

"Police officers need proper training and guidance about the legal protections in place for service animals," he said. "We cannot expect them to understand and apply the rights of people with disabilities without understanding service animal laws."