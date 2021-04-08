After motorcycle driver dies in Lexington traffic crash, Rowan County man faces charges

A Rowan County man faces charges after a motorcycle driver died Thursday in a traffic crash in Lexington, authorities said.

Tony Lewis Smyre, 40, of Spencer is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license, Lexington police said.

Smyre was being held Thursday night in the Davidson County Jail with is bond set at $50,000, police said. Smyre is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Lexington police went to a traffic crash Wednesday involving a SUV and motorcycle on West Fifth Avenue at U.S. 29/70, police said.

Kyle Franklin Blackwell, 30, the motorcycle driver, was severely injured in the crash, police said.

Officers and emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but Blackwell died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

