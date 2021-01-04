After police chase stolen car, three young people arrested in Winston-Salem

Juveniles in a stolen vehicle car rammed a police car off Hanes Mill Road Monday morning, then led Winston-Salem police on a cross-town chase that ended on Waughtown Street when the stolen vehicle's tires blew out.

Winston-Salem police said that, as the incident began around 10:30 a.m., officers were at Walmart at 320 Hanes Mill Road on the north side of Winston-Salem and were trying to stop a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers blocked the suspect vehicle from the rear and another officer tried to block the vehicle in front. Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle quickly accelerated and rammed the front of the police car. The driver of the stolen vehicle then drove away.

A chase started with the car going south on U.S. 52, exiting onto University Parkway, then eventually getting back on U.S. 52 southbound. The driver of the stolen vehicle took the Waughtown Street exit but was going too fast to make the turn and hit the curb, blowing out the tires on the stolen vehicle, police said.

Four juveniles jumped out of the stolen vehicle but were captured after a short foot chase, police said.