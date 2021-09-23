After recent rash of violence, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials to talk about guns at schools

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and other school officials will hold a news conference Thursday to talk about guns on school campuses.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. in the Board of Education auditorium, inside the school district's Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.

The conference will also be live on WS/FCS Cable 2, which can be found on Spectrum Cable Channel 2 and through the link at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/cable2.

The announcement of the news conference coincides with the news that Forsyth County officials, Winston-Salem officials and other agencies are working with community-based organizations and individuals to combat local gun and gang violence.

Local leaders have been preparing for months for a site visit to explore implementing the Cure Violence model in Forsyth County, the city and county said in a statement.

Cure Violence, a nonprofit organization, first launched in one of the most violent communities in Chicago and reduced shootings by 67 percent in its first year, the city and county statement said.