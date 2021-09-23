After recent rash of violence, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials to talk about guns at schools

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and other school officials will hold a news conference Thursday to talk about guns on school campuses.
The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. in the Board of Education auditorium, inside the school district's Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem.
The conference will also be live on WS/FCS Cable 2, which can be found on Spectrum Cable Channel 2 and through the link at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/cable2.
The announcement of the news conference coincides with the news that Forsyth County officials, Winston-Salem officials and other agencies are working with community-based organizations and individuals to combat local gun and gang violence.
Local leaders have been preparing for months for a site visit to explore implementing the Cure Violence model in Forsyth County, the city and county said in a statement.
Cure Violence, a nonprofit organization, first launched in one of the most violent communities in Chicago and reduced shootings by 67 percent in its first year, the city and county statement said.
Cure Violence has helped set up programs in many cities, including Greensboro, Charlotte, Durham as well as Jacksonville, Fla., Atlanta, New Orleans, Baltimore, New York City, Washington, St. Louis and Camden, N.J.
Cure Violence staff are expected to begin the site visit to Winston-Salem and Forsyth County within the next few weeks. The site visit will include data collection and analysis of potential target areas, assessments of local institutions and identifying additional partners for implementation.
Organizations involved in the current planning phase include the City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Government, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and local court officials.
The school district news conference comes in the wake of a handgun being found Tuesday in a student's backpack at Reynolds High School, the latest incident involving guns inside the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Winston-Salem police and the sheriff's office received a tip that led to the discovery of the handgun on the high school's campus, the sheriff's office said.
The school resource officer secured the gun about 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
No one was injured.
The student, who is a juvenile, will be charged with possessing a weapon on a school campus, the sheriff's office said. The student's name was not released because of the student's age.
Tuesday's incident at Reynolds High happened 20 days after a Mount Tabor High student, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot and killed Sept. 1, allegedly by another student at that high school.
Maurice Evans Jr., 15, has been charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.
Following the shooting at Mount Tabor High, Reynolds High was placed on lockdown about 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 when concerns circulated on social media that the shooter from Mount Tabor High was head to Reynolds High.
Parkland High also has been the subject of online threats since the Mount Tabor shooting.
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police responded to Parkland last Friday after shots were fired at students, said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
No injuries were reported, but the incident rattled students and parents. Winston-Salem police are searching for the person who fired the shots.
A fight broke out Sept. 14 at Parkland during which law enforcement officers used pepper spray on some students. An 18-year-old Winston-Salem resident has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the fight.
Later on Sept. 14, another fight happened at a soccer game between Parkland and Glenn at Glenn High School. A deputy dispersed more than 30 people during that incident. No injuries were reported.
And on Sept. 8, a deputy confiscated a gun from a student at Parkland.
The student in that incident faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds, the sheriff's office said at that time. The sheriff's office also didn't identify that student.
