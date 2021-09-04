After shots fired outside stadium, Glenn, Chambers football game in Charlotte stopped

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police were looking Saturday for a car whose occupants might have been involved in the shooting, the newspaper reported.

"I hate the fact that the ignorance of a couple of people overshadowed a great game," Stevenson said. "My guys played hard against a good football team."

Joe McCormick, Glenn's athletic director, didn't attend the game, but was in contact with Glenn staff at the game, he said.

The shots were fired outside the stadium, and no one inside the stadium was in danger, McCormick said.

"But they didn't know that at the time," McCormick said.

The coaches eventually gathered Bobcats football players in an area of the field, and the team and the coaches returned to the buses and safely left the stadium, McCormick said.

Last Wednesday's shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student at the high school was likely a factor in people's response to the gunfire outside the stadium Friday night at Chambers High School in Charlotte, Stevenson and McCormick said.

"It's sad that we have reached a point in society that you as a football coach have to plan if gunfire happens," Stevenson said. "I'm glad that my players, coaches, parents and fans are OK."

Glenn plays its next football game at home against Terry Sanford High School of Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at its stadium on Union Cross Road near Kernersville.

