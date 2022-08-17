AG Josh Stein's campaign makes last-ditch effort to stop prosecutors from pursuing criminal charges over 2020 ad

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein's campaign wants a federal appeals court to stop Wake County prosecutors from pursuing criminal charges over a 2020 political ad. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill says the ad violated state law and defamed him.

Two days after a federal judge refused to issue an emergency order that would temporarily stop the Wake County District Attorney's Office, Stein's campaign filed for one Wednesday with the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. The campaign also wants the 4th Circuit to prevent Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman from doing anything with the case while an appeal is pending with the 4th Circuit.

Potential criminal charges could allege that Stein's campaign violated an obscure and rarely-used 1931 state law that prohibits people from intentionally making false and derogatory statements about a candidate that would hurt that candidate's chances of winning election.

In 2020, O'Neill, a Republican, was challenging Stein, the Democratic incumbent, for state attorney general. O'Neill attacked Stein's record on handling a backlog of untested rape kits, and Stein's campaign hit back with an ad saying O'Neill ignored 1,500 untested rape kits held in the custody of law-enforcement agencies.

O'Neill lost the election and filed a complaint about the ad with the State Board of Elections, which turned over its findings in July 2021 with the Wake County District Attorney's Office. Freeman said she recused herself from the case, citing professional relationships with O'Neill and Stein, and assigned it to David Saacks, a senior prosecutor in her office.

Saacks asked the State Bureau of Investigation to launch a criminal investigation. Stein's campaign filed a federal lawsuit on July 21, claiming that the state law he's accused of breaking violates First Amendment rights to free speech.

For both sides, the clock is ticking. When U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles temporarily blocked enforcement of the state law on July 25, Wake County prosecutors were preparing to go to the grand jury that same day.

But on Aug. 9, Eagles reversed herself and denied a request to stop the criminal investigation. The next day, Stein's campaign asked Eagles to issue an emergency order that would stop the investigation. On Monday, she denied that request.

Eagles' decision Monday paves the way for Wake County prosecutors to present testimony to the grand jury, which will determine if prosecutors can seek an indictment against Stein's campaign. The next time the grand jury is scheduled to meet is Monday. Freeman has declined to say whether prosecutors will go to the grand jury on that day.

Joseph Zeszotarski, Freeman's attorney, has said time is running out for prosecutors to pursue criminal charges because the statute of limitations runs out in October.

If the statute of limitations expires, no matter what happens with the lawsuit, prosecutors will have lost their chance to prosecute the campaign for a violation of the state law, Zeszotarski has said in court.

"The issues in this appeal are important — they implicate ongoing restrictions on core political speech — and, as shown by the district court's orders ... complex," Pressly Millen, attorney for Stein's campaign, said in court papers. "The Court should act now to ensure that these issues are preserved for appellate review."

Millen argues that the imminent threat of criminal prosecution is already chilling political speech. Freeman, a Democrat, is currently running for re-election as Wake County district attorney, and Millen included a sworn statement from her Republican opponent, Jeffrey Dobson. Dobson said in the statement that he doesn't want to bring up the issue of untested rape kits because a complaint might be filed and he could face criminal prosecution.

"After learning about Ms. Freeman's effort to prosecute individuals associated with the 2020 advertisement related to untested rape kits in Forsyth County, I have been reluctant to engage in public dissemination of the fact that, during Freeman's tenure, Wake County has had the highest number of untested rape kits in any jurisdiction in North Carolina, despite my belief that this is a matter of tremendous importance to voters in Wake County."

The ad at the center of the legal and political dispute featured a woman identified as Juliette, who was a part-time employee of Stein's office. In the ad, Juliette says she is a sexual assault survivor and makes the following statement: "And when I learned that Jim O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf, leaving rapists on the street, I had to speak out. Jim O'Neill cannot be our Attorney General."

O'Neill said the ad was false because he has no authority to tell law-enforcement agencies how to deal with untested rape kits in their custody. According to court papers, William D. Marsh, the lead investigator with the SBI, determined that the ad was false after interviewing officials with several law enforcement agencies, O'Neill, Stein and other people. He would be the one testifying in front of a grand jury.

But an attorney for the State Board of Elections said in a final report that there wasn't enough evidence to show that the ad was demonstrably false and "it is inconclusive to determine a clear violation of (state law) occurred."

The rhetoric has gotten heated, with the N.C. Democratic Party sending a letter to Freeman, demanding that she launch a criminal investigation into alleged false statements that O'Neill made during the campaign. The party also issued a video earlier this week about O'Neill's statements. Freeman has said that the party should have filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections.

Axios Raleigh has reported that O'Neill's wife, Oona O'Neill, a doctor at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Jennifer Martin, chief assistant district attorney in Jim O'Neill's office, both contributed to Freeman's campaign.

According to campaign finance reports, Oona O'Neill contributed a total of $2,000 and Jennifer Martin contributed a total of $250. Axios Raleigh also reported that one of Jim O'Neill's business partners contributed to Freeman's campaign. A records check by Journal staff showed that the donor appeared to be Konstantinos Kazakos. Kazakos and O'Neill are managers of K&O Ventures LLC, according to records on the Secretary of State's website.

Stein's campaign wants the 4th Circuit to render a decision on the emergency motion by Friday.