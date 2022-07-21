AG Stein sues over investigation into his campaign's 2020 ad against Forsyth DA O'Neill, saying the law is unconstitutional.

In 2020, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill sought a criminal investigation against his political opponent, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, over a campaign ad that O'Neill claimed was false. Two years later, Stein has filed a lawsuit claiming that the investigation is based on a law that is outdated and violates the First Amendment.

During a heated campaign for the next state attorney general that O'Neill ultimately lost, the two political opponents fought fiercely over how Stein handled a backlog of untested rape kits. The ad in question featured a woman who said she is a sexual-assault survivor. The woman, Juliette (her first name is used in the ad), said she was shocked and upset to learn O'Neill had 1,500 untested rap kits "on a shelf leaving rapists on the streets." O'Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections, saying the ad was false and that prosecutors had no control over submitting rape kits to the State Crime Lab. He also called for a criminal investigation.

The woman, Ralston Lapp Guinn Media Group, which produced the ad, and Stein for Attorney General Campaign filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Greensboro against several members of the State Board of Elections, including chair Damon Circosta, and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. The State Board of Elections turned over its findings to Freeman for possible prosecution. No criminal charges have been filed against Stein or his campaign.

Freeman said she recused herself from the case because she and O'Neill have served on the executive committee for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys and Stein's office has represented Freeman and her office in civil complaints. She referred the case to David Saacks, a senior prosecutor in her office, and she said the investigation is still pending.

"Our job as prosecutors in any case is to follow the evidence and apply the law, irrespective of who the individuals may be," Freeman said. "The justice system should work the same for everyone."

Stein said in a news release Thursday that fighting for victims of sexual assault has been a top priority and that he was proud of the results he and others in his office had in tackling the backlog of untested rape kits.

"But my opponent, Jim O'Neill, misled voters about my record," he said.

He alleged that O'Neill didn't like being held accountable and instead initiated an investigation into the ad.

"After two years of this baseless investigation — with which we have fully cooperated — we have had enough. We are asking the court to step in and declare this statute unconstitutional. It's past time we resolve this issue," he said.

O'Neill, a Republican who is currently running for re-election as Forsyth County district attorney, maintained Thursday that the campaign ad was false, noting that one of Stein's staffers, Bill Hart Sr., quit. Hart told the News & Observer that he resigned because he was bothered by a line in the ad he believed unfairly made it appear that O'Neill submitted rape kits to the State Crime Lab. O'Neill said Stein "blatantly lied to the people" of North Carolina in a "desperate attempt to maintain his power."

"And now, Stein is attempting to interfere with an investigation and influence potential grand jurors in Wake County with his public statements today," O'Neill said. He alleges that Stein is violating an ethical rule for prosecutors that prohibits them from making statements outside of a courtroom during a pending criminal investigation. "And finally let me state the obvious: Why would Stein challenge the constitutionality of a law that prohibits candidates from running false ads to the public, if he claims that he stands by the veracity of his own ad? I think the public is smart enough to know the answer to that question."

In the lawsuit, Stein said the ad was fact-checked, deemed accurate and was an appropriate response to what he claims were false and misleading attacks from O'Neill about his record on handling the backlog of untested rape kits. He said he commissioned a study on the backlog when he took office in 2017 and then developed a strategy for testing the rape kits, including getting a total of $4 million from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Governor's Crime Commission. He said he also got an additional $6 million in state funding and made changes in policy to ensure backlogs would not develop in the future.

"Despite the work done by Attorney General Stein on an issue that had been largely ignored by others, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a political opponent who became the eventual party nominee, made false reports about Attorney General Stein's record on the subject of rape-kit testing while misrepresenting his own record," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the ad was accurate, citing a report commissioned by the N.C. Department of Justice that showed local law-enforcement agencies in Forsyth had 1,509 untested rape kits as of 2017.

"The advertisement never says the kits were in his custody, only that he 'left them on the shelf' conveying that he was indifferent to and failed to address their presence in his prosecutorial district, notwithstanding his legal duty to advise local law enforcement," the lawsuit said.

O'Neill's campaign filed a complaint with the State Board of Election on Sept. 29, 2020, saying that Stein's campaign and Stein were in violation of a law prohibiting people from knowingly publishing or circulating "derogatory reports" to affect a candidate's chances for nomination or election. Violation of the law is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of 60 days in jail and criminal fines. An attorney representing O'Neill's campaign also sent a letter to Juliette, saying that what she said in the ad was false and defamatory. The letter, according to the lawsuit, demanded that Juliette denounce the ad.

The lawsuit said that the law, which was established as early as 1931, has never been used for any criminal prosecution. Stein claims the law is unconstitutional and will chill political speech.

The woman has been interviewed twice in 2021 — first by the State Board of Investigations and then again by agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, whom Freeman asked to assist. The lawsuit said SBI investigators have conducted at least six additional interviews with staff of Ralston Lapp, Stein and Stein's campaign staff. Stein said in the lawsuit that he believes "enforcement action under the Statute is forthcoming." The lawsuit called the investigation intrusive and invasive.

Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the State Board of Elections, said in an email that his office is reviewing the complaint and other filings with counsel. Gannon said the case has been turned over the Wake County District Attorney's Office, and it would be up to that office on whether there should be any further proceedings or on what evidence should be released.

The lawsuit is asking that the state law being declared unconstitutional and that a judge grant a preliminary injunction to keep the defendants "from taking further action against Plaintiffs and those associated with Plaintiffs pursuant to the unconstitutional Statute."