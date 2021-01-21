Alleged armed robbery at Walmart in Winston-Salem puts Triad men behind bars

Two Triad men are accused of armed robbery at a Winston-Salem Walmart.

Police were called to the Parkway Village Court Walmart off Peters Creek Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Workers there told officers they tried to detain several people accused of stealing from the business. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a Walmart employee, according to a statement from police.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities later charged Oshea Malik Carmichael, 24, of Britford Parkway in Greensboro with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed on a $60,000 bond.

A second suspect, Anthony Staffon Holland, 21, of Cash Drive in Winston-Salem, faces a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Police say Holland was out on bond when he was charged Wednesday. He faces separate charges in Guilford County of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information pertaining to the alleged Walmart robbery or similar crimes is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County via the organization’s Facebook page.