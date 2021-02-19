An 8-year-old girl is shot in the head on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head Friday in the 4700 block of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The girl was being treated for her injury Friday night at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, Winston-Salem police said.

Police didn't identify the victim.

The girl was taken to Wake Forest Baptist shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Doctors then discovered that the child had been shot and notified police at 4:08 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's violent firearm investigations team, gun-crime reduction unit and detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

A police patrol car was parked Friday night along the sidewalk in front of a house in the 4700 block of Indiana Avenue. A police forensic services’ vehicle was parked in the home’s driveway as several officers stood in the front yard.

Police described the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.

No further details were immediately available Friday night.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

