An ambulance is stolen from a Winston-Salem restaurant's parking lot

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing a Catawba County ambulance from a local restaurant’s parking lot and driving it to Iredell County, authorities said.

The ambulance was stolen from the Cagney's Kitchen parking lot after the keys were left in its ignition.

Ervin D. Alexander, 37, of Ogburn Avenue is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and resisting a public officer, the Statesville Record and Landmark reported.

Alexander also is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the newspaper reported.

Alexander was being held Friday in the Iredell County Jail with his bond set at $125,000, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident began at 11:16 a.m. after Catawba County emergency medical technicians had taken a patient to a local hospital and later parked their ambulance at Cagney's, Winston-Salem police said.

The ambulance was left running because of the refrigerated drugs inside, police said.

However, the vehicle was accidentally left unsecured with the keys in its ignition, police said. A person then entered the vehicle's front driver's seat and drove away.

Ilir Llanaj, the owner of Cagney’s Kitchen, said that two Catawba County emergency medical technicians ate breakfast in his restaurant after they parked their ambulance outside.

When the EMTs finished their meals, they went outside and noticed the ambulance was gone, Llanaj said.

Llanaj and a police officer checked the restaurant’s video surveillance camera, and they saw a man get into the ambulance and drive away, Llanaj said.

Llanaj had earlier seen the man walking through the nearby Wendy’s parking lot and through the Cagney’s parking lot, Llanaj said.

“He found an opportunity and found the keys in the ambulance and took it,” Llanaj said. “We don’t suppose to worry about our cars like that.”

The N.C. Highway Patrol received a report about the stolen ambulance, which traveled west on Interstate 40 into Iredell County, the Statesville Record and Landmark reported.

Troopers followed the ambulance around the highway’s exit 154 and attempted to stop it, the highway patrol said. The chase continued about 3 more miles until Iredell County sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks that deflated its tires, the newspaper reported.

The chase ended around the highway’s 151 mile marker, the highway patrol said.

A highway patrol car was damaged when a trooper hit a guardrail attempting to avoid the stop sticks, the highway patrol said.

Amy McCauley, a spokeswoman for Catawba County, referred questions about the incident to the highway patrol.

“We are still gathering information about the incident,” McCauley said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.