An armed man robs a BP/Gas N Go convenience store in Winston-Salem

An armed man robbed the BP/Gas-N-Go convenience store Friday night, authorities said Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police went to the convenience store shortly before 10:20 p.m. after they received a report of an armed robbery there, police said.

Officers determined a masked man armed with a handgun had entered the store and demanded money, police said. The suspect then stole an undetermined amount of money and left the store.

The store's employees were not injured during the robbery, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in the case.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.