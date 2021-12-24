An armed man robs a Dollar General in Kernersville

An armed man robbed the Dollar General store Thursday night in the 400 block of North Main Street in Kernersville, authorities said Friday.
Kernersville police arrived at the store at 9:22 p.m. and learned that an armed man had entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business, police said.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177 or send an email to crimeprevention@toknc.com.
336-727-7299
