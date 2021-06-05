An armed man robs the BP gas station on Peters Creek Parkway

An armed man robbed a BP gas station early Saturday at 2700 Peters Parkway, authorities said. No one was injured.
Winston-Salem police arrived on the scene at 12:03 a.m., police said. The store's employees told the officers the man entered the business, approached the front counter and displayed a handgun.
The armed man then stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes and left the scene, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.
