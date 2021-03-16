An autopsy shows that a 13-year-old Winston-Salem boy died of blunt-force trauma to his head in a vehicle crash last year.

Last September, Kallay said she was relieved when she learned that the driver had been charged.

"I had stayed up so many sleepless nights trying to figure out what was happening," Kallay said at that time. "I called (police) every day to find out. I couldn't let it rest. I feel like I would be letting Reuben down if I didn't."

Wynn and two men who were passengers in the vehicle were injured in the crash, according to the police accident report.

Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies had been working with Winston-Salem police in the city limits when they noticed a car traveling erratically and without a license plate displayed, the sheriff's office said. A deputy tried to the stop the SUV beginning in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle was traveling at 80 mph, and within seconds, it went out of control and struck the pole, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle had slowed to 75 mph when it struck the pole, according to the accident report.

The two deputies involved in the chase, Troy Austin Curry and Matthew James Marso, were cleared after the sheriff's office reviewed the case. The review found that the deputies did not violate any departmental policies or procedures.