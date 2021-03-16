An autopsy shows that a 13-year-old Winston-Salem boy died of blunt-force trauma to his head in a vehicle crash last year.
Reuben Charlie Pledger IV died on Aug. 18, 2020, in a crash that resulted from a high-speed chase involving deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Reuben was an unrestrained rear passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV whose driver was fleeing the deputies on North Patterson Avenue, according to the autopsy and a police-accident report. The SUV ran off the road, struck a utility poll and overturned near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Ninth Street.
Police officers, emergency medical technicians and city firefighters treated Reuben, but he died at the scene.
Dr. William Harrison, a Forsyth County medical examiner and a pathologist, conducted the autopsy on Reuben's body at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Kmya Amara-Renee Wynn, 17, of Avera Avenue has been charged with second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle and traffic offenses related to the chase in connection with Reuben's death.
An indictment alleges that Wynn caused Reuben's death when the vehicle she was driving crashed. Wynn is scheduled to appear in court March 29.
Tamara Kallay of Mount Airy, Reuben's mother, couldn't be reached Tuesday to comment about her son's autopsy findings.
Last September, Kallay said she was relieved when she learned that the driver had been charged.
"I had stayed up so many sleepless nights trying to figure out what was happening," Kallay said at that time. "I called (police) every day to find out. I couldn't let it rest. I feel like I would be letting Reuben down if I didn't."
Wynn and two men who were passengers in the vehicle were injured in the crash, according to the police accident report.
Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies had been working with Winston-Salem police in the city limits when they noticed a car traveling erratically and without a license plate displayed, the sheriff's office said. A deputy tried to the stop the SUV beginning in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the driver refused to stop.
The vehicle was traveling at 80 mph, and within seconds, it went out of control and struck the pole, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle had slowed to 75 mph when it struck the pole, according to the accident report.
The two deputies involved in the chase, Troy Austin Curry and Matthew James Marso, were cleared after the sheriff's office reviewed the case. The review found that the deputies did not violate any departmental policies or procedures.
Reuben attended the Quality Education Academy on Lansing Drive before he transferred to Hanes Magnet School during the 2019-20 school year, Michaela Finney, one of Reuben's aunts, told the Winston-Salem Journal in August.
After Reuben was involved in an altercation at the Hanes Magnet School, he transferred to a non-traditional school within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, she said. Reuben's family said in his obituary that he loved dancing, playing basketball, swimming and music.
