An autopsy shows that a Winston-Salem man was shot 17 times by gunfire in February 2019
An autopsy shows that a Winston-Salem man was shot 17 times by gunfire in February 2019

Shooting

Winston-Salem police officers respond to a fatal shooting near Jackson Avenue and East 22nd Street in 2019.

 John Hinton, Journal

A Winston-Salem man was shot 17 times by gunfire in February 2019 in the city's northeastern section, according to an autopsy report.

Thomas James Brown, 27, who lived on East 21st Street, was found Feb. 4, 2019, lying in the middle of Jackson Avenue, Winston-Salem police said at the time.

The autopsy revealed 17 gunshot wounds in Brown's left shoulder, upper left arm, chest, abdomen, left hip and left buttock.

Bullets penetrated Brown's heart, liver, stomach, small bowel, left kidney and spinal column, according to the autopsy report.

Three years ago, the Winston-Salem Journal requested Brown's autopsy from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A Journal reporter received Brown's autopsy report Thursday.

Dr. Jerri McLemore, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy Feb. 6, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. McLemore also is the medical director of the autopsy service at the medical center.

Investigators determined that Brown was at a house when he made a phone call to his girlfriend to pick him up, the report said. Multiple shots were fired as Brown waited for his girlfriend to arrive.

As his girlfriend pulled up in her vehicle, she found Brown unresponsive, according to the report.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 8:16 p.m. on Jackson Avenue near East 22nd Street, police said.

Emergency medical technicians and officers unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures on Brown, but Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three years ago, investigators gathered clues at the scene, and spoke to people who gathered nearby, police said. Officers recovered more than 20 shell casings at the scene, according to the autopsy report.

Detectives tried to learn how Brown spent his last eight hours before he was shot.

At that time, no arrests had been in connection to Brown's death.

As of Friday, Winston-Salem police haven't arrested anyone in the case, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

Brown's death was the city's first homicide in 2019.

In 2019, there were 31 homicides in Winston-Salem, the Journal reported in January 2020.

