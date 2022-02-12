An autopsy shows that a Winston-Salem man was shot 17 times by gunfire in February 2019

A Winston-Salem man was shot 17 times by gunfire in February 2019 in the city's northeastern section, according to an autopsy report.

Thomas James Brown, 27, who lived on East 21st Street, was found Feb. 4, 2019, lying in the middle of Jackson Avenue, Winston-Salem police said at the time.

The autopsy revealed 17 gunshot wounds in Brown's left shoulder, upper left arm, chest, abdomen, left hip and left buttock.

Bullets penetrated Brown's heart, liver, stomach, small bowel, left kidney and spinal column, according to the autopsy report.

Three years ago, the Winston-Salem Journal requested Brown's autopsy from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A Journal reporter received Brown's autopsy report Thursday.

Dr. Jerri McLemore, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy Feb. 6, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. McLemore also is the medical director of the autopsy service at the medical center.

Investigators determined that Brown was at a house when he made a phone call to his girlfriend to pick him up, the report said. Multiple shots were fired as Brown waited for his girlfriend to arrive.

