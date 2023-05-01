Winston-Salem police said an Anson Street man was fatally injured by gunfire on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Anson Street about 4:15 p.m., and on arrival found Carlos Leon Rice, 21, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting was near Rice's home address. Lifesaving efforts were made by emergency medical responders, police said, but those efforts were unsuccessful and Rice died on the scene.

Winston-Salem police said their criminal investigators responded to the crime scene and took over the investigation. Police said it was the 21st homicide in Winston-Salem, compared to 19 by the same date in 2022.

Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.