 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartments, vehicles struck by gunfire in Winston-Salem, but no one hurt
0 Comments
top story

Apartments, vehicles struck by gunfire in Winston-Salem, but no one hurt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police said guns fired in a parking lot caused damages to four apartments and four motor vehicles Monday night on Woods Road in northwestern Winston-Salem, but that no one was injured during the incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police received reports from multiple callers who said that they had heard 12 to 20 gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Woods Road, in an area occupied by the New Salem Village apartments.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On arrival, police said, they discovered that four different occupied apartments were struck by gunfire, and that four unoccupied vehicles parked in a parking lot were also struck.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that people were discharging firearms in the parking lot, but police had no further details Monday night on what had happened.

Police said their investigation was still in its early stages. They said that anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Further invasion of Ukraine' will trigger long-threatened sanctions package against Russia: Joly

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Crime

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.
Crime

Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.

A second lawsuit has been filed against Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant over the Jan. 31 fire. The plant had more than 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, prompting firefighters to pull away from the plant site and encourage people in a one-mile radius to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed by a Greensboro law firm, alleges the plant was negligent. It is a class action and the first two plaintiffs -- two women -- said they incurred numerous expenses when they had to evacuate their homes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert