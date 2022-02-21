Apartments, vehicles struck by gunfire in Winston-Salem, but no one hurt

Winston-Salem police said guns fired in a parking lot caused damages to four apartments and four motor vehicles Monday night on Woods Road in northwestern Winston-Salem, but that no one was injured during the incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police received reports from multiple callers who said that they had heard 12 to 20 gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Woods Road, in an area occupied by the New Salem Village apartments.

On arrival, police said, they discovered that four different occupied apartments were struck by gunfire, and that four unoccupied vehicles parked in a parking lot were also struck.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that people were discharging firearms in the parking lot, but police had no further details Monday night on what had happened.

Police said their investigation was still in its early stages. They said that anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

