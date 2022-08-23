Appeals Court blocks DA from pursuing indictments against NC attorney general

A federal appellate court has blocked the Wake County District Attorney's Office from seeking indictments against N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and two campaign staffers over an ad from two years ago.

The campaign ad targeted Stein's then-political opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. O'Neill said the ad was false and that it defamed him.

In it, a woman identified as Juliette said she is a sexual assault survivor and that "...when I learned that Jim O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf, leaving rapists on the street, I had to speak out."

Tuesday's 2-1 decision from the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals comes a day after a Wake County grand jury said prosecutors had enough evidence to seek indictments.

That meant Stein could have been charged with violating an obscure, rarely used 1931 state law that prohibits people from intentionally publishing or circulating false and derogatory information about a candidate that could hurt that candidate's chances of winning office.

On Monday, the grand jury asked Wake County prosecutors to seek indictments against Stein; Seth Dearmin, Stein's chief of staff who approved the ad; and Eric Stern, who worked as Stein's campaign manager.

It could have been one of the few times anyone was criminally prosecuted under the 1931 law. Violating it is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and court fines.

Because Stein and the two staff members don't have extensive criminal records, they would not face jail time if convicted. If the 4th Circuit had not blocked enforcement of the state law, the next time Wake County prosecutors could have sought indictments from the grand jury would have been Sept. 12.

Stein's campaign filed a lawsuit July 21 asking a judge to declare the 1931 state law unconstitutional. In addition to Stein's campaign, Ralston Lapp Guinn Media Group, which produced the ad, and Juliette, are listed as plaintiffs.

The court said that oral arguments could be made in December.

The 4th Circuit said that Stein's campaign "made a 'strong showing that (they are) likely to succeed on the merits' of their First Amendment challenge." The federal appellate court also ruled that Stein's campaign showed "irreparable harm is likely" unless the court blocks enforcement of the 1931 law.

"Candidates currently running for office in North Carolina might well be chilled in their campaign speech by the sudden reanimation of a criminal libel law that has been dormant for nearly a century — harming the public's interest in a robust campaign," the court said.

The court also referenced Ralston Lapp's sworn statement that it would reconsider working with North Carolina campaigns and candidates if there was a criminal prosecution.

Judge Toby Heytens wrote the majority opinion, with Judge Albert Diaz concurring.

Judge Allison Jones Rushing wrote a dissent, arguing that the plaintiffs failed to meet the legal burden to block the state law. Rushing also said that the majority opinion ignores the interests of the Wake County District Attorney's Office in seeking criminal charges soon.

"As the majority acknowledges, the two-year (statute of) limitations period apparently will soon expire, and if we enjoin the grand jury proceedings, the State will forever lose its opportunity to enforce the law," Rushing wrote.

Heytens dismissed that concern.

"It appears that any such injury is, at least to some extent, self-inflicted, because the district attorney has not adequately explained why it was necessary to wait so long to bring charges in a case where the alleged crime was broadcast on television nearly 2 years ago," Heytens wrote.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman recused herself from the case and assigned it to one of her senior prosecutors, David Saacks.

"We will review the decision and decide next steps," Freeman said in a text message Tuesday. Freeman could ask the entire court to reconsider.

Meanwhile, Stein's campaign celebrated the decision.

"This law is 90 years old, has never been used against any candidate, and undermines free speech in our state," Stein's campaign said in a statement Tuesday. "We are pleased that the Court has ordered this stay against Lorrin Freeman and believe that we are 'likely to succeed on the merits.'"

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement earlier Tuesday, condemning Freeman for pursuing the criminal investigation, according to the News & Observer in Raleigh.

“The idea that the government can criminally prosecute a person for expressing a legitimate political opinion runs counter to the First Amendment and threatens anyone who wants to criticize a public official,” the News & Observer quoted Cooper as saying.

Winston-Salem Journal research turned up only one reported use of the 1931 law, which occurred in the 1940s.

In September 1946, George E. Pritchard of Elizabeth City was convicted in Beaufort County on a warrant charging him with “publishing and causing to be circulated” in the Camden County primary election in May 1946, derogatory reports about W.I. Halstead, a candidate for the N.C. General Assembly, the Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported on Feb. 26, 1947.

A judge sentenced Pritchard to serve one year as a convicted felon working along state roads, the newspaper reported.

The 2020 ad came out of a heated political race where one of the issues was how Stein and O'Neill each handled a backlog of untested rape kits. O'Neill, who is now running for re-election as district attorney, lost narrowly to Stein. It was the second time O'Neill had run against Stein for N.C. Attorney General.

O'Neill said the 30-second ad was false because he has no authority as the elected district attorney to tell law enforcement agencies to submit rape kits to the State Crime Lab.

O'Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections in September 2020. The State Board of Elections conducted an investigation and turned over its findings about the ad to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

The State Board of Elections concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove a violation of state law and recommended that the case be closed. Saacks, in the Wake County District Attorney's Office, deemed the state elections board's investigation to be incomplete and asked the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a second investigation.

The rhetoric has gotten heated over the past weeks. The N.C. Democratic Party demanded Freeman investigate O'Neill for alleged false and derogatory statements he made during the 2020 election. Freeman has said she won't do that because the party and Stein's campaign did not file a complaint with the State Board of Elections.