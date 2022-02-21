 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appeals court rules in favor of former Wake Forest doctor accused of ruining woman's chances of getting pregnant.
The N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former Wake Forest Baptist doctor who was accused of inserting a device into a woman during surgery without her permission and ruining her chances of getting pregnant.

The court said the woman, Kimberly Bryant, failed to prove her claims, including allegations that the doctor failed to inform her about the device and that he lied to her about her chances of getting pregnant after the surgery.

Harvey and Harold Kennedy, her attorneys, said in a statement Thursday that they intend to appeal the case to the N.C. Supreme Court.

“Kimberly Bryant lost her ability to have children allegedly because of Dr. Yalcinkaya’s decision to insert a Gore-Tex device inside of her body during surgery without her knowledge and consent,” they said in the statement. “Our position is that Kimberly Bryant never should have been permanently stripped of her opportunity to have children when she was only in her 20’s and when she and her husband definitely wanted to have a family.”

Bryant sued Dr. Mehmet Tamer Yalcinkaya, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and N.C. Baptist Hospital, alleging medical malpractice, fraudulent concealment and negligence and other claims. She sought $10.1 million in damages. Yalcinkaya has denied all the allegations against him, both in court papers and in a 2017 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal.

In October 2020, Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court granted what is known as a summary judgment, meaning Morgan ruled in favor of the doctor and Wake Forest without having to hold a jury trial. The decision meant that the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, which would prohibit Bryant from ever raising her claims again in a civil lawsuit.

Bryant’s attorneys appealed Morgan’s decision to the N.C. Court of Appeals.

According to the lawsuit, Bryant went to Yalcinkaya in 2007. Yalcinkaya was then director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Baptist. She went to him for surgery to remove uterine fibroids. The lawsuit alleges that during the surgery, Yalcinkaya inserted what is known as a Gore-Tex barrier into her body that acted like an IUD birth-control device. She alleged that Yalcinkaya never told her about the device and that over the next 10 years, she could not get pregnant.

It was only in 2017, Bryant alleges, that she found out about the device when it split in two, requiring emergency surgery. A doctor involved in that surgery told her that she would have to have a hysterectomy.

But according to appellate court’s ruling, Yalcinkaya documented that during the surgery, he learned Bryant had Stage IV endometriosis. Endometriosis is a painful condition in which the cells inside the lining of the uterus start growing outside of it. He inserted the device to prevent scar-like tissue from coming back.

According to the order, Yalcinkaya told Bryant that he had inserted the device and told Bryant and her husband that she might have difficulty getting pregnant, even with the fibroids removed and using in-vitro fertilization.

Bryant claimed in her appeals that Yalcinkaya told her to rest for three months and then try again to get pregnant. Yalcinkaya denied ever saying that.

Yalcinkaya told Bryant, according to the order, that she needed to do drug therapy and possibly have a second surgery to deal with fibroids and endometriosis. Bryant said she was never told any of this.

Bryant never went back to Yalcinkaya for any further medical treatment, the court said.

A main issue that came up was whether the Gore-Tex barrier was medically-necessary and therapeutic. The court ruled that at the very least, the barrier had a therapeutic purpose when Yalcinkaya placed it in her body. And because of that, some of Bryant’s claims were barred by a four-year statute of limitations, the court said.

As for other claims such as constructive fraud or actual fraud, Bryant simply did not have enough proof. For example, the court said she didn’t provide any evidence that Yalcinkaya intentionally concealed that she needed another surgical procedure after the first one.

Yalcinkaya also provided notes providing information about the kind of barrier he inserted into Bryant and he testified consistently that the barrier would be in Bryant’s body permanently, the court said.

Another woman tried to file a lawsuit against Yalcinkaya, alleging that his negligence led to a near-fatal infection from fibroid surgery, but she was ultimately unable to file a complaint because the statute of limitations had expired, according to court records. The matter was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she could not refile.

Yalcinkaya left Baptist in September 2014. He is currently practice founder of Carolinas Fertility Institute, which has offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Charlotte.

