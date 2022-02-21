Appeals court rules in favor of former Wake Forest doctor accused of ruining woman's chances of getting pregnant.

According to the order, Yalcinkaya told Bryant that he had inserted the device and told Bryant and her husband that she might have difficulty getting pregnant, even with the fibroids removed and using in-vitro fertilization.

Bryant claimed in her appeals that Yalcinkaya told her to rest for three months and then try again to get pregnant. Yalcinkaya denied ever saying that.

Yalcinkaya told Bryant, according to the order, that she needed to do drug therapy and possibly have a second surgery to deal with fibroids and endometriosis. Bryant said she was never told any of this.

Bryant never went back to Yalcinkaya for any further medical treatment, the court said.

A main issue that came up was whether the Gore-Tex barrier was medically-necessary and therapeutic. The court ruled that at the very least, the barrier had a therapeutic purpose when Yalcinkaya placed it in her body. And because of that, some of Bryant’s claims were barred by a four-year statute of limitations, the court said.