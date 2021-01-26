Appeals court to weigh whether Stokes school board is liable for student's sexual assault by van driver

"This is a negligence case," Kirk Sanders, one of the two attorneys representing the student and her mother, said in arguments Tuesday. And Sanders said that school officials should have known it was possible that the student could be sexually assaulted on the van.

For more than 10 years, the student had been transported on a yellow school bus with an adult monitor because of her mental and physical limitations, including the fact that she has diabetes, Sanders said. During the school day, she was closely supervised so that she won't wander or get bullied.

Because she was a special-needs student, she had an individualized education plan that was supposed to be reviewed and updated by a team of people, including her mother and school officials, Sanders argued. But her mother was never notified that her daughter's transportation plan had changed and that she was being transported in a van contracted for use through the school system and was traveling without an adult monitor, he said.

The school system entered into a contract with YVEDDI, shorthand for Yadkin Valley Economic Development District, Inc., a nonprofit community action agency focused on improving the lives of the region's residents. The contract was for YVEDDI to provide transportation for special-needs students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}