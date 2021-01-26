Appeals court to weigh whether Stokes school board is liable for student's sexual assault by van driver

The N.C. Court of Appeals will have to decide if the Stokes County Board of Education should be held liable for an incident in which a van driver sexually assaulted a disabled student 21 times over two days while taking her back and forth to school.
A three-judge panel for the court held oral arguments via video conferencing on Tuesday afternoon. The court of appeals likely will issue a written decision in the next few months.
Judge Eric Morgan of Stokes Superior Court granted a motion for summary judgment in February 2020 after a hearing. Morgan's decision meant that he ruled in the school system's favor without holding a trial. The attorneys for the student and her mother, who filed the lawsuit, appealed to the N.C. Court of Appeals.
No one disputes that the student, who was 20-years-old at the time, is emotionally immature for her age and has a low IQ, was sexually assaulted. The van driver, Robert Anthony King, 54, was convicted of several counts of statutory sex offense and sexual activity by a custodian. He is serving a maximum of 11 years in prison.
The dispute is whether the Stokes County school board should be held liable for the sexual assault that happened in December 2015.
"This is a negligence case," Kirk Sanders, one of the two attorneys representing the student and her mother, said in arguments Tuesday. And Sanders said that school officials should have known it was possible that the student could be sexually assaulted on the van.
For more than 10 years, the student had been transported on a yellow school bus with an adult monitor because of her mental and physical limitations, including the fact that she has diabetes, Sanders said. During the school day, she was closely supervised so that she won't wander or get bullied.
Because she was a special-needs student, she had an individualized education plan that was supposed to be reviewed and updated by a team of people, including her mother and school officials, Sanders argued. But her mother was never notified that her daughter's transportation plan had changed and that she was being transported in a van contracted for use through the school system and was traveling without an adult monitor, he said.
The school system entered into a contract with YVEDDI, shorthand for Yadkin Valley Economic Development District, Inc., a nonprofit community action agency focused on improving the lives of the region's residents. The contract was for YVEDDI to provide transportation for special-needs students.
Sanders told the court that school officials entered into the contract to save money and when offered the chance to include adult monitors on the van, officials declined. He argued that if an adult monitor had been on the van, there's a chance that the student wouldn't have been sexually assaulted.
Deborah Stagner, attorney for the Stokes County Board of Education, denied those allegations. She said the school board can't be held liable for contracting with a third-party to provide transportation.
She said that evidence indicates that YVEDDI officials did criminal background checks on King that failed to turn up any red flags. King also did the required training on a number of issues, including sexual harassment. King, she said, knew he wasn't supposed to touch students and he certainly knew that molesting students was against the rules.
He did it anyway, she said.
"He ignored his training," Stagner said. "He even went against his own understanding of right and wrong."
And King committed the sexual assaults even though he knew the van had cameras.
Sanders said even the student's teacher never knew she would be placed on a van without a monitor.
But Stagner said there is no legal requirement for schools to provide adult monitors on buses. And even if there was an adult monitor on the van, there's no guarantee that the adult monitor would have prevented the sexual assault, she said. In fact, Stagner said, there have been cases where adult monitors sexually assault students.
She said that if the appellate court overturns Morgan's ruling, that could result in school boards all across the state being forced to have monitors on buses.
But Sanders said that if the court of appeals upholds Morgan's ruling, it sends the message to school boards in North Carolina that they don't have a legal duty to protect their most vulnerable students.
336-727-7326