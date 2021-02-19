Arby's in Winston-Salem robbed by armed man Thursday night

An armed robber made away with an undisclosed amount of cash from a Winston-Salem Arby’s on Thursday night.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant at 400 Knollwood St. around 8:30 p.m. Workers told investigators the man approached the register with a green handgun and demanded cash.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He left the restaurant on foot, headed toward South Stratford Road.

The robber is described as standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants, according to police.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crimes Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the organization’s Facebook page.