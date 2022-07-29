Arcade owner, shot 4 times, held off would-be robbers, Winston-Salem police say.

An arcade owner was shot four times by two men as he was closing Thursday night but he managed to grab his own gun and shoot at the men, who retreated, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made, and the business owner was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At 8:48 p.m. Thursday, Christopher Daniels Domena, 30, was closing Domena Brothers Kids Cave For the Tre Arcade, 4370 Old Walkertown Road, when two men came in, armed with handguns, police said. Domena told police that the two men started shooting him. He was hit but managed to get his own firearm and return fire, according to the news release.

The two men ran out of the arcade and into the parking lot. Police said they continued firing into the business front window. Domena said he was able to crawl to Island Brothers Store, which is next door and is where police found Domena. One of the owners of Island Brothers Store called 911.

Winston-Salem police officers found a vehicle near the business that had damage from the gunfire. They also found spent shell casings in the parking lot and inside the arcade.

Police said the two men ran away and were headed south toward Old Rural Hall Road. Police used K-9s in an attempt to track the gunmen, but they were not located.

The Winston-Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating. Police said it appears this was an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People can also access Crime Stoppers on Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County." People can also provide tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department through its Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.