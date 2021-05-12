Ardmore resident who died in last week's standoff staged a similar standoff in 2007 in Davidson County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Castillo had a shotgun and ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to the other house on Old U.S. 64. The people who lived at the house ran from the home when deputies arrived.

Deputies contacted Castillo, who then fired four shots at two deputies, the sheriff’s office said. Castillo then barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out.

A negotiator talked to Castillo for more than seven hours before he surrendered, the sheriff’s office said.

In February 2008, Castillo pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm in Davidson Superior Court in Lexington, court records show.

Castillo was on probation at the time of the standoff in Davidson County, a court record shows. A judge revoked Castillo’s probation and sentenced Castillo to serve a minimum of two years and five months and a maximum of three years and five months in prison.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and injury to real property, according to court records. Prosecutors also dismissed charges of communicating threats and making a threatening phone call that came from an earlier incident in 2007.