An argument between two men early Saturday led to one of them being shot to death, according to authorities.

When officers arrived to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive at 2:49 a.m., they found Jose Angel Mariche-Cadena suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Mariche-Cadena died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the 25-year-old had been involved in a dispute with Genri Sanchez Cisneros, 26, of East Brookline Street prior to the shooting.

Cisneros was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Mariche-Cadena's death, police said.

Cisneros was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. Cisneros is scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.

Mariche-Cadena's death is the city's tenth homicide this year, compared to eight during same period in 2022.