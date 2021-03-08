Argument led to shooting that injured woman, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police say an argument between a man and a woman led to a shooting Monday afternoon that sent the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Rebekah Lynn Sizemore of Pfafftown and Jonothon Wayne Preiss of Graham got into an argument while both were riding in a vehicle with a third person around 4:15 p.m.

The argument escalated when the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of Ocean Arcade Sweepstakes at 5723 University Parkway, police said. Preiss allegedly shot Sizemore in the right shoulder, then fled on foot to the nearby Home Depot store.

Police arrested Preiss without incident as he was exiting the store.

Preiss, who is 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Police said his bond amount and date for a first court appearance were still being determined Monday night.

Police said Sizemore was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for her injuries.

Winston-Salem police said anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

