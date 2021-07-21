 Skip to main content
Armed and dangerous suspects could be in a car like this one, Davie County authorities say
top story

Armed and dangerous suspects could be in a car like this one, Davie County authorities say

Chrysler 300

A 2008 Chrysler 300, similar to the one in this photo released by the Davie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, is being sought in connection to a homicide on July 2. That vehicle is a 2008 blue Chrysler 300 displaying N.C. license plate, JAD-8946. The vehicle's VIN number is 2C3KA33G28H258404. Authorities say it could have been painted black and could be displaying a fictitious tag or 30-day tag. The vehicle is missing a right front hubcap and had a law enforcement star sticker on the front driver’s door.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen car in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Davie County deputies arrived in the 100 block of Boone Lane in Mocksville at 12:49 a.m. July 2 to find Oscar L. Young Jr., 50, on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Young died of his injuries.

Young was on his front porch when two suspects approached from a vehicle and shot him. The suspects then stole a blue Chrysler 300 and left the scene. according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office provided details about the stolen car on its Facebook page. That vehicle is a 2008 blue Chrysler 300 displaying N.C. license plate, JAD-8946. The vehicle's VIN number is 2C3KA33G28H258404.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.

The Stolen Chrysler 300 could have been painted black and could be displaying a fictitious tag or 30-day tag, the sheriff's office said.  The vehicle is missing a right front hubcap and had a law enforcement star sticker on the front driver’s door.

Anyone with information about the car's whereabouts can call Davie County Sheriff's Detective D. Moxley at 336-751-6238. His email address is dmoxley@dcsonc.com.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

