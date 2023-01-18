Armed man robs Bojangles on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

A armed man robbed the Bojangles restaurant on Reynolda Road on Wednesday, Winston-Salem police said. No injuries were reported.

The robbery occurred about 2:29 p.m. at the restaurant at 3952 Reynolda Road, police said.

The robber came into the restaurant, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money, police said.

After getting the money, the robber drove away in an older model Ford truck.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.