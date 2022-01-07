Armed man robs First Horizon Bank in Winston-Salem

An armed man robbed the First Horizon Bank at 3153 Peters Creek Parkway on Friday morning, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the bank shortly before 11 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect had earlier entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the bank, police said.

Detectives are investigating the robbery

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.

