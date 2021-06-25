Armed man robs Verizon Wireless store, takes devices, Thursday night, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a Verizon Wireless store at gunpoint Thursday night of an unknown number of cellular devices.
Officers responded to a call at approximately 8:14 p.m. Thursday about a reported armed robbery at 3300 Robinhood Road. Verizon Wireless employees told officers the gunman demanded and took merchandise from the store and left the area in a silver passenger vehicle, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police Department.
Authorities are asking for anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.