A person pointed a gun at and demanded money from an employee at the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver’s restaurant at 140 Hanes Square Circle on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police report.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the restaurant at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. After pointing a gun at the employee and demanding money, the suspect ran away. No money was given to the suspect, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.