Armed men rob Legends Arcade on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem
Armed men rob Legends Arcade on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

Police said two men robbed the Legends Arcade business on West Clemmonsville Road on Monday about 6:15 p.m., then left the business on foot.

According to reports, the two men in their 20s came into the business through the front door, and one of them showed a handgun and announced they were there to rob the business.

An unarmed security guard in the business and business personnel gave the robbers with an unknown amount of money from the safe inside the office. 

No one was injured.

Police said anyone with information on the case should contact them at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

