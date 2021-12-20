 Skip to main content
Armed robber hits Game Stop store in Winston-Salem
Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

Winston-Salem police are searching for a man who pulled a gun in a Game Stop store Monday night and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said a man wearing a black face mask and black clothing walked into the business at 3581 Parkway Village Circle about 8:38 p.m. and at first talked to store personnel about a gaming system. The store is near the Walmart Supercenter off Peters Creek Parkway.

The man then went to the register and showed his gun, telling store personnel to empty the cash register. The man fled the store on foot and no one was hurt.

Police said the gun used in the robbery was possibly a black semi-automatic .380 caliber handgun with a silver barrel. 

Winston-Salem police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. 

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

